B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas

    The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.

    The ongoing legal battle had gone to the B.C. Court of Appeal, which refused on Friday to let the province appeal a temporary injunction against Bill 34, which is set to expire at the end of this month. 

    “We are disappointed with this decision, and we remain committed to defending this legislation in court against the legal challenge,” said Solicitor General Mike Farnworth in an email statement to CTV News.

    In January, police expressed frustration when the injunction was allowed, effectively preventing law enforcement from fining or jailing anyone who continued to consume drugs in parks, beaches, sports fields, and other areas where children may be nearby.

    “We think it makes sense that laws around public drug use be similar to those already in place for public smoking, alcohol and cannabis,” Farnworth wrote. “The legislation that passed in the legislature last November aims to help people feel safe in community spaces while also encouraging people struggling with addiction to connect with the services and supports they need.”

    The provincial government says it fully intends to continue to champion Bill 34, including at future court dates. 

