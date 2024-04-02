B.C. court hears bid to toss Ibrahim Ali's first-degree murder verdict over delays
The lawyer for a man found guilty of killing a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl is asking a judge to stay the jury's verdict over unreasonable delays in getting the man to trial.
Ibrahim Ali had been in custody and charged with first-degree murder for more than 63 months by the time his trial ended, which his lawyer Kevin McCullough told a B.C. Supreme Court judge on Tuesday is more than double the allowable threshold set out by the Supreme Court of Canada.
McCullough brought the so-called Jordan application before the court in an attempt to stay the proceedings against Ali on the grounds it took too long for their client to get to trial, a limit Canada's High Court has set at 30 months.
If granted, Ali would go free without sentencing.
Ali, who appeared by video wearing an orange sweat suit and medical gloves, was found guilty on Dec. 8, less than 24 hours after jurors' deliberations began. He now faces a mandatory life term with no chance of parole for 25 years.
The body of the girl, whose name is covered by a publication ban, was found in Burnaby's Central Park in July 2017, and he was charged about one year later.
There were about three years of pretrial proceedings before Ali entered a plea of not guilty on April 5, 2023.
The Jordan Application was filed on Dec. 7, before the jury began its deliberations, McCullough said Tuesday.
Ali had several other defence lawyers before McCullough and his co-counsel Ben Lynskey took over the case in 2021.
In his arguments Tuesday, McCullough said many of the adjournments in the years after Ali was charged were due to case mismanagement by the court.
While there was some unforeseen delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said much of the holdup stemmed from the Crown providing “trickling disclosure” to defence, something he noted the judge had flagged to prosecutors in April 2019.
McCullough also pointed to the Crown's 14-month delay in filing Ali's direct indictment after his arrest, which is meant to accelerate the trial process by skipping a preliminary inquiry for the accused.
“The ceilings in Jordan, I'd argue, are meant to be upper limits. Any trial lasting that long is presumptively unreasonable,” he said. “I say the Crown naturally bares the burden of rebutting that presumption.”
The only way the Crown can rebut that is to “establish exceptional circumstances” that it could not “reasonably mitigate,” McCullough said.
The Crown couldn't do that in this case, he told the judge.
“My overarching point is that this is not a complex case.”
McCullough focused on an adjournment application previous lawyers requested in August 2020, saying that was the turning point.
He noted that after the application was denied, that defence team stepped down citing “ethical reasons.”
“The net result of declining the application rather than attempt to solve the problem so obviously was going to cause this case to be over 30 months and well over the ceiling,” McCullough said.
“To simply make no effective inquiry, to make no effort to case manage (or) to solve the problem was going to cause the delay that would result in a new defence team 23 months in, but it also deprived the accused of the defence team he had been working with.”
The Crown has not yet made its submissions in the application.
The Crown's case against Ali focused on the discovery of his semen inside the victim. He was arrested on Sept. 7, 2018, after a DNA match was confirmed.
The trial also dragged on for eight months with several adjournments for various reasons, including the mental and physical health struggles of a defendant, the death of an expert witness before she could complete her testimony, cases of COVID-19 and other illness among jurors and threats of violence against Ali's lawyers.
The court also dealt with other applications in the case earlier this year.
Most notably, it was alleged that the murdered girl's father brought a gun to court on the day of the verdict. Ali's lawyers had been refusing to come to court citing safety concerns and sent a colleague instead to argue the girl's father should be excluded from post-trial proceedings.
Justice Lance Bernard ultimately ruled that the father could attend the proceedings virtually through a Mandarin interpreter.
Court documents show the father attended Surrey provincial court Tuesday in relation to the disposal of items police seized from him on Dec. 9, the day after the verdict in Ali's case.
Court records show the man, who can't be named to protect the identity of his daughter, was also handed a five-year weapons ban.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
breaking
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dogs kill 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton: police
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
'A spit in the ocean': Canadian MPs get annual pay hikes. One expert says they're not outrageous
All members of Parliament, the prime minister, opposition party leaders and ministers have received pay hikes between $8,500 and $17,000 this year.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Browsing in incognito mode doesn't protect you as much as you might think
Although a private browsing mode known as 'Incognito' in Google's widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has casting new attention on this commonly available setting.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Man who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 dies in prison
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
Canada to launch $6B housing infrastructure fund, will need provincial buy-in
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
-
Man charged after stabbing in downtown Victoria
A man in his 60s has been charged with aggravated assault after two people were stabbed, including one fatally, at a downtown Victoria hostel over the weekend.
-
B.C. introduces bill for First Nations land acquisition, holding rights
British Columbia's government has introduced a bill that would give federally recognized First Nations the legal right to acquire and hold land in the province.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Edmonton
-
Dogs kill 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton: police
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
-
Man with knife arrested after he chased 2 people in west Edmonton: police
One person is in custody in connection with an incident in west Edmonton on Monday evening.
Calgary
-
Dog shot and killed after attacking Calgary officer
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
-
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Alberta eyes nuclear as slow, but potentially successful power grid and emissions answer
Alberta’s government is continuing its push for nuclear power in the province. Premier Danielle Smith spoke at an energy summit Tuesday about the benefits of small modular reactors (SMRs), just hours after funding was announced for deployment research.
Lethbridge
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
-
Lethbridge opens 3 seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
-
City of Lethbridge increases rebates for Clean Energy Improvement Program
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Winnipeg
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
'This is where my journey began': Winnipeg NHL linesman retires after 22 years
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
-
Groups react to NDP budget with praise, caution
Reaction is pouring in for the NDP government’s new budget for Manitoba.
Regina
-
'Ingenious farmers': Trampoline company highlights industry's deep roots in Saskatchewan
Trampolines are produced and used across the globe. However, few people know Saskatchewan's contribution to the global phenomenon and how it all started with a collection of ingenious farmers from a small town west of Regina.
-
Sask. government claims 10 years of 'red tape reduction' saved businesses $680M
The Government of Saskatchewan is touting its red tape reduction committee has saved businesses in the province more than $680 million in the past decade.
-
'Sky's the limit for us': Riders' Emilus signs contract extension
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have signed Canadian wide receiver, Samuel Emilus, to a one-year contract extension.
Saskatoon
-
'Nobody's gonna be there': Saskatoon safe consumption site reducing hours amid funding crisis
Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) is calling on the provincial government for support as it cuts six hours out of its daily operations because of a lack of funding.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
-
Zebras seized by Sask. conservation officers now officially belong to Saskatoon zoo
Five zebras seized from a rural property near Candiac, Sask. are now the sole responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.
Toronto
-
During next week's solar eclipse, Torontonians 'might not even notice anything's happening,' professor says
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
-
GO trains resume with some delays on Barrie line following fatality on tracks in Vaughan
GO Transit service along the Barrie line has resumed, with some delays, following a fatality on the tracks near Rutherford Station in Vaughan.
-
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after entering peace bond on assault charges, 'openly' mocking civilian with mental health issues
A Toronto-area cop has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
Montreal
-
WATCH THE VIDEO
WATCH THE VIDEO STM driver tosses everyone off city bus after one passenger allegedly raises voice
Montreal public transit riders are wondering if an STM driver went too far after he kicked all the passengers off a bus when one rider allegedly raised their voice at the driver for missing a stop.
-
Here's how much snow is headed to Montreal this week
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
-
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
Ottawa
-
City staff seeking earlier deployment, extended operating hours for 2024 e-scooter season
City of Ottawa staff are recommending that council move forward with another season of the city's electric scooter program, with a number of changes that could see more scooters hit the streets.
-
2 Ottawa police officers left with serious injuries after cruiser struck by suspected stolen car
The Ottawa Police Service says two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Here's when Ottawa could see 10-15 cm of 'significant' snow and rain this week
Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain, "significant" snow and strong winds over the next few days, as a spring storm blows through eastern Ontario this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, warning of heavy precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Early spring snowfall may bring up to 30 cm to parts of the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
Cape Breton cemetery damaged by all-terrain vehicle tracks
Tire tracks have made a muddy mess of what is otherwise a pretty and peaceful final resting place next to the ocean in Dominion, N.S.
-
Canada to launch $6B housing infrastructure fund, will need provincial buy-in
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire destroys century home north of Lucan, Ont., damage estimated at $400K
No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.
-
Strathroy fights back in battle to keep babies born locally
There is growing opposition to the end of obstetrical deliveries at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. A petition has been started by a local woman calling for the department to stay open.
-
Striking security guards at salt mine seek 'fair wages'
It is day one of possibly many days on the picket line for security guards at the world’s largest salt mine in Goderich, Ont.
Kitchener
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Guelph Storm fined for ‘demeaning’ conduct during playoff game
The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been fined for the behaviour of its head coach during Monday night’s playoff game against Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Deputy PM Freeland stops in Kitchener to announce new housing funding
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stopped in Kitchener Tuesday to announce a $400 million top up to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four more charges of sexual assault and interference involving victims under 16 have quietly been laid against a former Sudbury high school teacher.
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Triple murder trial in Sudbury focuses on witness credibility
The credibility of a witness took centre stage in Sudbury on Tuesday at the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.