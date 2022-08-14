B.C. couple can't use bankruptcy to get out of paying $19M to regulator, appeal court rules

The B.C. Supreme Court is seen in this image from Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The B.C. Supreme Court is seen in this image from Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener