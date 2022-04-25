B.C. caregiver takes the stand at criminal negligence causing death trial

A woman charged in connection to the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care took the stand in her own defence on Monday at New Westminster court.

Astrid Dahl is charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Fifty-four-year-old Florence Girard was found dead in Dahl’s Port Coquitlam home on Oct. 13, 2018. At the time, police said they believed there were signs of malnourishment and starvation.

The crown is alleging over time Girard was no longer being taken to medical and dental appointments, and was not having prescription medication renewed, leading her health to decline to the point where she was not eating properly.

Dahl testified she met Girard around three decades before her death at a group home where she was initially doing casual work.

She told the court she and Girard “hit it off right away”, and that Girard was extremely overweight in the group home because she was able to eat what she wanted and would hide food.

Dahl said Girard eventually came to live with her in a home-share agreement, and testified Girard was able to lose weight due to the new routine at her home.

In a recorded statement to police played on the second day of the trial, Dahl had told an officer she estimated Girard weighed about 185 pounds when she left the group home, and ended up losing about 100 pounds. She also estimated Girard was almost 5’ tall.

Dahl testified Girard did not like going to the doctor or the dentist, and told the court she would have a “fit of rage” and hit herself.

“I did not have the right to force her,” Dahl testified. “I was not her boss. She was my boss.”

She said at one point in Girard’s care, a doctor had prescribed a pain medication for hip pain, but testified they had later switched to Tylenol.

Dahl testified at another point, in the years after a dental procedure involving Girard being given general anesthetic in 2012, she tried to take her to a dentist by telling her they were going shopping. But when they arrived, Dahl said, Girard became upset, and they were asked to leave.

Dahl testified she wouldn’t put her through that again, and told the court Girard never expressed any concerns or pain regarding her teeth.

Dahl testified she discussed Girard’s health with her mother, who she said worked as a caregiver for seniors with Down syndrome, but later in cross examination said she was aware her mother had no medical training.

Dahl testified Girard began showing less interest in food in 2018 and had less energy, and told the court she was hoping in her own mind this was “not her time” and the idea of palliative care “scared the hell out of me for Flo.”

Dahl previously testified that, on the night before Girard was found dead, she had been trying to give her fluids, and told the court Girard had smiled at her and said “I’m OK.”

At one point, defence lawyer Glen Orris asked Dahl why she didn’t call an ambulance for Girard before her death.

“For her to be put through that, knowing her history,” Dahl said. “That’s not how I wanted that moment to be for her.”

In cross examination, Dahl disagreed with previous testimony from workers at Kinsight, the non-profit that oversaw the home share, that she had never discussed Girard’s deteriorating health other than memory loss.

Dahl testified she had requested a meeting in September 2018, but was told the worker assigned to the file at the time was going to be away for a time undergoing surgery. She also told the court she made others aware of Girard losing interest in food.

Prosecutor Jay Fogel repeatedly asked about when and how Dahl shared that information.

Fogel: I’m going to suggest to you that at no point did you ever tell anyone from Kinsight that Flo was showing less interest in food, specifically.

Dahl: I indeed did…I indeed did pass on the information.

This is a developing story. More to come.