B.C. business owner killed in home invasion, family says
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland was killed during a violent home invasion last weekend, according to her grieving family.
Several relatives have identified Tori Dunn, the owner of Dunn Right Landscaping Services, as the victim of a devastating crime on Sunday.
In a statement shared on social media, the family said they "cannot begin to understand how someone as kind as Tori could be victim to such senseless violence."
"Tori was loved by all that she met," it reads. "She devoted her time and love to her friends and family, (and was) someone who lit up the room with her smile and laugh. She is loved more than words."
B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the case from CTV News on Tuesday.
Authorities previously confirmed that a woman was killed at a home in Surrey's Port Kells neighbourhood on Sunday night.
The victim was found suffering life-threatening injuries at a property on 182A Street near Parsons Drive, and later died after being rushed to hospital.
Surrey RCMP said officers managed to locate and arrest a male suspect in the area on the night of the incident.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit
Vancouver Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Explosion in reliance on for-profit health-care staffing agencies in B.C.
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
Pierre Poilievre kicking off summer BBQ circuit with several stops in Quebec
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
B.C. premier bristles at suggestion flurry of announcements are taxpayer-funded campaign events
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
Longest running ferry route on B.C.'s coast to celebrate 100 years in operation
The route between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay is the oldest continuous ferry service on the coast of British Columbia. It was started by two former naval officers in November of 1924, meaning the route is about to hit a major milestone.
Kelowna
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Edmonton
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
School boards want to 'review in detail' Alberta classroom phone ban rules before accessing impact
The Alberta government is formally banning cellphone use in classrooms, an idea that one post-secondary educator says has support from teachers, parents and research, but what can be expected in local schools will have to wait until organizations can digest the changes.
Calgary
'I've been stabbed': Crown calls first witnesses at murder trial of teen boy in Copperfield killing
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
Ripple effects of water crisis: No swimming, working at pools; no rides on Heritage Park steam engine
The June 5 feeder main break and resulting water restrictions have paused operations at swimming pools across Calgary, and that has some employees on hold without pay.
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
Winnipeg
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
Regina
'It was a disappointing year': Roughriders lose $1.1 M in revenue in 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
New app allows users to explore history of the buffalo in Sask. capital through augmented reality
"Buffalo Futurism" is an app created to share stories about the significance of the buffalo through augmented reality.
Sask. First Nation group marches for drug overdose awareness
They marched on foot, over 300 kilometres from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week. Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.
Saskatoon
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Sask. Health Authority says it sent bad data showing half of Saskatoon hospital beds were empty
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
Toronto
JUST IN TTC workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying new contract
Members of the union representing nearly 12,000 public transit workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying their latest contract with the TTC.
BREAKING Woman critical after being found shot at Vaughan Mills parking lot
A woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital after being found in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre late Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound, say police.
Montreal
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University announced Tuesday it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who have occupied the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus since late April.
Ottawa
CHEO back to normal after water main break disrupts water, air conditioning on hottest day of the year
A water main break right outside CHEO disrupted the children's hospital's access to drinking water and air conditioning on the hottest day of the year, forcing it to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits Tuesday.
Ottawa residents out thousands for shoddy work, unfinished driveways after company takes deposits
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
Ottawa classrooms swelter in extreme heat
Ottawa's largest school board is dealing with sweltering temperatures in some of its classrooms, but says outside of adding fans or designated cooling areas, there is not much it can do.
Atlantic
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
London
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
New burger takes bite out of suicide
There’s a new burger in town, but this one does a lot more than just fill your belly.
Kitchener
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
'It's almost like the Hunger Games': Extended Day Program registration malfunction frustrates parents
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRSB) and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board opened up registration for extended day care for school aged children on Monday but overwhelming demand caused the system, called OneList, to malfunction.
Northern Ontario
Last week's storm in northern Ont. being investigated for tornado activity
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Police investigate sudden death on northwestern Ont. First Nation
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
N.L.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.