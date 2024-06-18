VANCOUVER
    • B.C. business owner killed in home invasion, family says

    A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland was killed during a violent home invasion last weekend, according to her grieving family.

    Several relatives have identified Tori Dunn, the owner of Dunn Right Landscaping Services, as the victim of a devastating crime on Sunday.

    In a statement shared on social media, the family said they "cannot begin to understand how someone as kind as Tori could be victim to such senseless violence."

    "Tori was loved by all that she met," it reads. "She devoted her time and love to her friends and family, (and was) someone who lit up the room with her smile and laugh. She is loved more than words."

    B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the case from CTV News on Tuesday.

    Authorities previously confirmed that a woman was killed at a home in Surrey's Port Kells neighbourhood on Sunday night.

    The victim was found suffering life-threatening injuries at a property on 182A Street near Parsons Drive, and later died after being rushed to hospital.

    Surrey RCMP said officers managed to locate and arrest a male suspect in the area on the night of the incident.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit

     

