B.C. brothers plan European vacation after $675K lotto win

A New Westminster man is planning to take his three brothers on a European vacation after winning the lottery.

In a news release, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said Steven McBride scored the top prize of $675,000 on a Set for Life scratch ticket.

McBride told the BCLC that he was waiting in line at the 7-Eleven on 12 Street when he noticed the people in front of him purchasing some lottery tickets and decided to pick one up himself.

It's a decision that quickly paid off when he tried validating the ticket right afterwards.

"I was there at 7-Eleven validating the ticket on the self-checker when the screen froze," McBride recalled. "I spoke to the lady and she said, 'Congratulations!' I had to ask her what the grand prize was…it was surreal."

McBride first shared the happy news with his twin brother.

"He had the same surreal feeling and thought I was joking," said McBride.

As for where he plans to travel in Europe, McBride said he is hoping to take his brothers to Italy and then to Normandy, France where they will visit the famous landing beaches from the Second World War.

McBride said he is also looking forward to an early retirement in the near future.

Another recent lottery winner in B.C. is also setting her sights on a family vacation.

Surrey resident Taljinder Khangura told the BCLC that she was "extra excited" to video call her daughter after winning $500,000 from the April 12 Lotto 6/49 draw's Extra prize.

Khangura purchased and validated the winning ticket at a kiosk in Delta's Scottsdale Centre.

With her winnings, she plans to take her family on a trip to Mexico.

"This has been a big financial assistance," she said. "This will make me less stressed."

The Extra is an add-on option available with the Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and BC/49.

Matching all four Extra numbers gets a top prize of $500,000. The odds of winning that amount are approximately one in 3,764,376, according to the BCLC.