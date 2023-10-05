B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces

B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.

Premier David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the legislation Thursday. The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, when passed, will limit where drugs can be consumed while their possession remains decriminalized.

Using drugs will be prohibited within a six-metre radius of building entrances, including businesses and residential buildings; within six metres of a bus stop; at parks, beaches, and sports fields; and within 15 metres of playgrounds, spray and wading pools, and skate parks.

The legislation, according to a statement from the province will "create clear rules regarding public drug use and enable police to redirect people to safer spaces where they can be connected to health-care services and treatment."

The restrictions, according to officials, are similar to those that regulate the use of alcohol and tobacco in public.

