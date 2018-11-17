A Surrey boy has opted out of a birthday bash and presents, instead asking his friends and family for donations to help rescued farm animals.

For Matthew Farden’s 11th birthday, he had a goal of raising $1,000 for Happy Herd Sanctuary in Aldergrove.

“I’ve always loved animals,” he said. “I always like that they’re really cute and lots of them are friendly, and they just make me feel good and happy.”

Matthew already donates his time, volunteering at the farm every Saturday for at least four hours.

He said he came up with the idea of starting an online fundraiser after the farm recently took in a pair of goats that had been abused.

“I know that they weren’t treated nicely at all,” he said, petting the goats. “They need [the money] for grain, bedding and vet bills.”

His mother, Traci Farden, said she is proud he decided to gift the sanctuary, adding he had been searching for a passion and it’s clear he has finally found something that interests him.

“He has a love for animals and now this has become his thing. The fact that he loves it so much, he really just wants to give back,” she said.

Meet Matthew! For his 11th birthday wish, he asked his friends and family to donate to @TheHappyHerd instead of birthday presents. More on @CTVVancouver and https://t.co/oOo8EYBrOe pic.twitter.com/Fw2mW1MKxt — Angela Jung (@AngelaJungCTV) November 17, 2018

The online campaign was posted two weeks ago and has fundraised nearly $3,000, surpassing Matthew’s original goal.

Diane Marsh with the Happy Herd said she was surprised when she found out about the fundraiser. She said strangers from across the country have also been moved to help out.

“People have seen the story even in Toronto and have sent cheques out,” Marsh explained. “They’re so inspired that a 10-year-old boy would love animals so much that he would give up birthday presents and a birthday party to help us.”

On his birthday Wednesday, Matthew presented a large cheque of $2,500 to the Happy Herd. The fundraising continues, and he hopes to present another cheque soon.

He already has plans for his 12th birthday: another online campaign with an even bigger goal of raising $4,000.