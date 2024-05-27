50 Cent to headline B.C. Lions home opener in Vancouver

The B.C. Lions have announced rapper 50 Cent will headline the team's home opener next month in Vancouver.

The Grammy Award-winning "In da Club" singer will perform at 3 p.m. on June 15 before the Lions take on the Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Place stadium.

The concert marks the CFL team's third installment in its annual Concert Kickoff series after welcoming LL Cool J and OneRepublic in years past.

"It's an honour to give our great fans the opportunity to see a world-class performer who resonates across multiple generations of music lovers," B.C. Lions owner Amar Doman said in a statement announcing the headliner Monday.

"Concert Kickoff has become a great tradition in Vancouver and 50 Cent is our best one yet."

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson won an Emmy Award in 2022 after appearing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper rose to fame on the strength of his multiplatinum 2003 album Get Rich Or Die Tryin', which delivered other hit singles, including "21 Questions" and "P.I.M.P."

50 Cent performed a sold-out show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena last September as part of his Final Lap Tour.

Tickets for this year's Concert Kickoff start at $25 for adults, and $15 for youths 17 and younger.