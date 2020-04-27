VANCOUVER -- Three more people have died from the novel coronavirus in B.C., and there are 50 new test-positive cases, health officials announced Monday.

The update from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry covered two days of COVID-19 case numbers since there was no update given on Sunday.

From Saturday to Sunday, 39 new cases were detected, and an additional 11 patients tested positive from Sunday to Monday.

The total number of people who have died from the virus in B.C. is now 103, and 1,190 people are considered fully recovered. The number of patients in hospital sits at 97, and of those, 36 people are in critical care.

B.C. continues to deal with a number of community outbreaks, including one at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, where 25 cases have been detected. Thirty-four cases have also been detected at the United Poultry facility in Vancouver. There are 118 cases at Mission Institution, with 106 inmates and 12 correctional staff who have tested positive for the virus.

The health authority also announced new cases of COVID-19 at two care homes in Abbotsford. A resident of Valhaven Home, a long-term care facility operated by Tabor Home Society, has been infected, as has a staff member at MSA Manor, a long-term care facility operated by Maplewood Care Society.

Eleven cases associated with the Kearl Lake project north of Fort McMurray have now been identified in B.C. Anyone who has returned from that camp has been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

"I had identified that this was an issue because we have close ties between B.C. and Alberta around this movement of people for this essential work," said Dr. Henry.

"We continue to have cases reported in B.C. and in other provinces in Canada and Alberta that have been associated with the facility in Kearl Lake and we need people to be very aware of that."

The province's total number of test-positive cases now sits at 1,998.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

