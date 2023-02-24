B.C. announces 10-year plan, $440M investment in cancer care

The B.C. government has announced a new 10-year plan to expand cancer care as the province's population continues to grow and age.

“Our commitment remains to ensure everyone in B.C. gets the care and support they need when they receive that difficult diagnosis,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix at a news conference with Premier David Eby on Friday.

The province will make an initial $440-million investment that will go towards improving cancer care, as well as research.

During the news conference, Eby said $270 million will be used to expand the hours for cancer care to allow for faster access to screening, treatment, and radiation appointments.

The funding will also be used to introduce revised pay structures for oncologists and cancer-care professionals, as well as Indigenous support positions, and additional supports for patients who need to travel from rural communities for care.

Eby said $170 million of the investment will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation to provide research grants, more clinical trials and new treatments.

“It’s investments like these that will have long-lasting impacts for British Columbians,” said Eby.

According to the province, one in two British Columbians will be faced with a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

In 2021, more than 30,000 people in B.C. were newly diagnosed with cancer and more than 11,000 died from the disease.

“In the coming months, we will build off this investment with additional funding to support our goals and to deliver care,” Eby added.

The province said the 10-year plan will focus on 70 key actions, which including recruiting, training and retaining health-care workers.

Since 2017, the province said, it has invested over $1 billion to strengthen cancer care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.