Avalanche forecasters remain 'very concerned' about dangerous conditions throughout B.C.
Avalanche forecasters are comparing this year's dangerous season to the winter of 2002-03, when the deaths of 29 people led the creation of Avalanche Canada.
These dangerous conditions exist all over B.C., and that’s why anyone with plans to head out this long weekend is being urged to use extreme caution and check the avalanche forecast for their area.
An exceptionally cold start to winter created a very weak layer of “loose, sugary snow crystals” that has now been buried under snowpack.
“Professionals throughout the industry have been very concerned about this layer, and remain concerned about this layer,” said Tyson Rettie, a forecaster with Avalanche Canada.
The kinds of conditions we’re seeing this year can trigger particularly large avalanches.
“Most of these avalanches are destructive enough that they could destroy cars, damage small structures, that type of thing,” said Rettie.
Already, nine people have died this season in British Columbia.
“We don’t necessarily see lots of these avalanches anymore, but when they’re getting triggered they’re really big because they release at the bottom of the snowpack,” said Pascal Haegeli of the Avalanche Research Program at Simon Fraser University.
“They go really wide, and so they create really big avalanches that are basically unsurvivable,” he said.
Anyone who is unsure about the conditions in their area is being advised to stay away, or hire a guide.
Those travelling in groups should cross avalanche paths one at a time.
“So that if you were wrong, and this piece of terrain does avalanche, it’s only one person that is involved. Then, there’s more people at the ready to get into the rescue,” said Rettie.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
RCMP discontinues search for foreign object downed over Yukon
The RCMP says it has ended its search for an unidentified aerial object shot down over central Yukon last Saturday.
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
Anthem for King Charles III's coronation written by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as 'Cats,' 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Evita,' has written the anthem for King Charles III's coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a 'joyful noise.'
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Funerals held for victims of Michigan State campus attack
The first funerals were held Saturday for students who were killed in this week's mass shooting at Michigan State University.
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD looking to speak to teen girl who may have witnessed downtown robbery
Police in Victoria are looking to speak to a teenage girl who they believe was a witness to a robbery that occurred downtown earlier this month.
-
Langford humanitarian team vows to continue support for Ukraine
A Langford, B.C.-based humanitarian team is promising to continue to support Ukraine after completing its second supply trip to the war-torn country.
-
Avalanche forecasters remain 'very concerned' about dangerous conditions throughout B.C.
Avalanche forecasters are comparing this year's dangerous season to the winter of 2002-03, when the deaths of 29 people led the creation of Avalanche Canada.
Calgary
-
Detectives release image of homicide victim found in Deerfoot Athletic Park
Calgary police released a CCTV image of a homicide victim discovered in a northeast Calgary park last week.
-
Ukrainian women update their closets with a free Calgary shopping spree
New Calgarians were offered a free shopping spree Saturday in an event put on for Ukrainian refugees.
-
Calgary man faces charges in relation to Varsity sexual assault
Police have arrested and charged a Calgary man in relation to a sexual assault in Varsity and laid charges in relation to a second case.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Humane Society hosts Fetch-A-Family adoption deal on adult dogs
The Edmonton Humane Society is holding a "Fetch-A-Family" event in honour of family day weekend.
-
Copper pipe stolen from recreation centre, damaged $125K cooling system
RCMP are looking for information in relation to a theft that happened overnight between Feb. 13 and 14 in Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Gamers take part in over a dozen games at Alberta Esport Expo
The biggest esports event in Alberta's history is taking place this weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Toronto
-
Ontario-wide recall issued for Maple Dale Cheese '1 year old Cheddar' due to possible Listeria contamination
An aged cheddar cheese product sold in Ontario is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
Toronto police executing warrant when 2 men fell from 7th floor balcony in Liberty Village: SIU
Two men fell from the balcony of an apartment in Liberty Village as police were executing a warrant on Friday evening, Ontario’s police watchdog said.
-
Toronto raccoon found limping across someone's deck, missing his entire tail
A raccoon was found without its tail, limping across someone’s deck in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is time for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
'I'm making art for me': Montreal artist creates digital paintings inspired by Black women and culture
Growing up, artist Sylvine Maliko didn't always see herself reflected in the art and media she consumed. Now a budding artist, she's a on mission to change that.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police seize 3D-printed gun during attempted shoplifting, two men arrested
A 3D-printed gun and drugs were seized by police after two men were caught trying to steal from a store on Thursday.
-
Two in hospital, three suspects wanted after Selkirk shooting: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for three people following an apparent shooting in Selkirk that sent two people to hospital.
-
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Here’s what to do in Saskatoon for Family Day weekend
Here are some of the top things to do in Saskatoon for the Family Day long weekend.
-
2-year-old Saskatoon boy shows serious smarts, knows flags of 40 nations and laptop shortcuts
Saskatoon's Shreyansh Banda may only be two years old, but he’s showing some serious smarts by memorizing the flags of 40 countries and learning keyboard shortcuts on the family laptop.
-
Two men wanted in connection to break-and-enter: Sask. RCMP
RCMP in Nipawin is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted in connection to a break-and-enter in that community.
Regina
-
Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard scores 50th goal in 40 games
For the second time in two years, star centre for the Regina Pats, Connor Bedard, hit the impressive milestone of scoring 50 goals in a season.
-
What's happening in Regina over the Family Day long weekend
There are plenty of things to do this Family Day long weekend around the Queen City.
-
Letter with more than 100 signatures defends Regina councillors who filed lawsuit against city manager
A group of more than 100 women and non-binary residents in Regina have written a letter addressed to Mayor Sandra Masters and city council defending both Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
Atlantic
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
N.S. mother and author who used her eyes to write her life story has died
Author Angela Parker-Brown has passed away at the age of 50 after a long battle with ALS and a recent infection.
-
Man, 23, dies after vehicle left the road in Grand Lake Station, N.S.
A 23-year-old Halifax man has died after a vehicle left the road on Highway.2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.
London
-
'This event is really important'; Black Opportunities open house connects youth with leaders
From police officers, to lawyers to educators, it was a chance for young Black people to connect with community leaders
-
Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford, Ont. woman: OPP
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of his grandmother, OPP say.
-
London police investigate shooting in city’s north end
London police are investigating after two men were approached and shot at by a gunman Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern communities campaign to keep local OPP station open
Community members and elected officials in several municipalities in the French River-area along with members of the Dokis First Nation are mounting a community campaign to stop the possible closure of the OPP detachment in Noëlville.
-
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
Kitchener
-
Syrian and Turkish communities in Waterloo region rally together to fundraise and support victims following deadly earthquake
Waterloo region’s Turkish and Syrian communities are calling for aid for the hard hit countries and it appears Ottawa is answering.
-
ION service resumes following stoppage due to freezing rain
Grand River Transit (GRT) tweeted Saturday afternoon that ION Service has resumed between Conestoga Station and Fairway Station after freezing rain had halted the transportation Friday.
-
Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford, Ont. woman: OPP
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of his grandmother, OPP say.