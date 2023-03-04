Avalanche deaths prompt calls for caution in backcountry

Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors

The commercial plane with two passengers that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.

