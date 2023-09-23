Auger-Aliassime helps Team World sweep first day of Laver Cup
Twice Frenchman Gael Monfils came to Felix Auger-Aliassime's side of the court to remonstrate with him during their Laver Cup match.
Twice Auger-Aliassime ignored the taunts from his opponent.
“At the end of the day, the goal is to get through and win,” said Auger-Aliassime about the confrontation. “I take all matches seriously and want to compete and win and have fun doing it.”
Auger-Aliassime beat Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the international tournament on Friday.
Monfils repeatedly played to the crowd, cupping his ear to hear cheers or sitting on advertising hoardings along the edge of the black court at Rogers Arena and shrugging to the crowd when a call didn't go his way.
The French player was heard on mic telling Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg that he “was here to have fun” and appeared frustrated by the referee's calls throughout the match.
“It's competition. Things got a little bit heated in the moment with tension,” said Auger-Aliassime when asked about the response.
The Canadian said he was taking the competition seriously and downplayed mind games from his opponent, adding that he was focused on abiding by the rules of the tournament.
“I think the Laver Cup has the potential to be taken very seriously, not just now but also in the future,” said Auger-Aliassime. “We're just taking this seriously and things got heated for a couple of games.
“Gael is somebody I appreciate, so there's no tension outside of what just happened.”
It was a rematch between Auger-Aliassime and Monfils after they played against one another at the Laver Cup three years ago.
“He was the quickest player I had ever played against,” said Auger-Aliassime before Friday's match. “His defensive skill and his court coverage was something I had never seen before.”
And Monfils made the Canadian work for it throughout the match. He repeatedly hit cross court volleys in an attempt to put Auger-Aliassime on the back foot.
But the Montreal native thrived on serving, with an 85 per cent winning percentage on first serve followed by 64 per cent on the winning percentage for second serves.
He added to that with a dominant net game, with 15 net points to Monfils' five.
Auger-Aliassime's win made it three in a row for Team World on the first day for the first time at the Laver Cup.
Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo also claimed wins for Team World on Friday, as did the doubles pairing of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.
Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 and Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina.
Paul and Tiafoe topped Fils and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
Shelton won 85 per cent of first-serve points and had the only two breaks of the match, both coming in the second set in the opening game of the tournament.
“I thought it was a great match. Pretty high level from the start,” he said.
Fils, a 19-year-old from France making his Laver Cup debut, was up 4-1 in the first set tiebreaker before Shelton stormed back with six straight points to take the first set.
“I thought it was really big for me in the first set to stay with him all the way,” said Shelton. “When you're down early in a tiebreaker and you get it back to even, you feel like you have the momentum.
“From there at that point in the tiebreak, I got really confident and it kind of blended into the second set as well.”
The American carried that momentum into the second set, scoring the first break of the match to go up 3-1 and winning out from there.
Shelton's points received sustained cheers from the crowd at Rogers Arena, with the American repeatedly turning towards the crowd and pumping his fist after scoring.
Shelton's win marked the first time Team World has won the opening match at the Laver Cup.
Cerundolo thrived on his serve in his match against Davidovich-Fokina with four aces, but struggled to finish off his opponent.
Roger Federer said at ceremony held to honour his contributions to tennis and the Laver Cup that he would be interested in coaching Team Europe one day, as long as he had the blessing of Bjorg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smoke prevents Yellowknife from holding welcome home celebration
Smoke has forced Yellowknife to cancel a celebration marking the return of residents to the city after a wildfires-prompted evacuation that lasted for weeks.
Users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Aid shipments and evacuations as Azerbaijan reasserts control over breakaway province
More badly needed humanitarian aid was on its way to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh via both Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday. The development comes days after Baku reclaimed control of the province and began talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area, prompting some residents to flee their homes for fear of reprisals.
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Vancouver Island
-
Meaningful moment between father, son and whale caught on camera
Finn Nelson will never forget that day his dad asked if he wanted to go see a whale in the wild.
-
B.C. frog relocation project aims to better understand conservation practice
Almost every day this summer, University of British Columbia master's student Megan Winand waded through wetlands with an antenna, following the beeping sounds to find Columbia spotted frogs.
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
Calgary
-
Calgary students lace up for Terry Fox School Run
Thousands of Calgary students laced up for the Terry Fox School Run on Friday.
-
West Nile virus strikes seven in southern Alberta
West Nile virus has struck several people in southern Alberta.
-
Calgary Hitmen lose 4-1 to Medicine Hat Tigers in home opener
Calgary's Hitmen faltered in their home opener against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Driver of reportedly stolen vehicle with tires blown by police dies in rollover
RCMP say a man died in an incident that saw a reportedly stolen vehicle with blown tires roll in Strathcona County on Friday night.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire
Residents of Chateh, Alta., were told to leave their homes once again on Friday night, as wildfire southeast of the community drew near.
Toronto
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
Users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Teen run over by truck near Toronto after skateboarding with it
A 16-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a pickup truck she was holding onto while skateboarding on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at Dorval apartment building
Montreal firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze spanning two residential buildings in Dorval Saturday afternoon. First responders were called to the corner of Dawson Avenue and Garden Crescent around 1 p.m. The caller said they saw smoke billowing from a balcony on the third floor.
-
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
-
Suspect rams police car, civilian vehicles during North End car chase
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a police chase that damaged several vehicles Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28
It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
Regina
-
Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs several homes and vehicles
A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed several homes and vehicles on Saturday.
-
Funding in place to keep Regina's temporary shelter open past original closure date
Funding is now in place to keep Regina’s emergency shelter open past the end of the month.
-
Regina Pats win season opener over Brandon Wheat Kings
On Friday night, the Regina Pats started off their season with a 7-6 win against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
Atlantic
-
'We’re kind of homeless': Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
-
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
London
-
Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light
Minor injuries have been reported and traffic is impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.
-
London police looking for minivan involved in fatal pedestrian collision
London police are asking the public for help in identifying an outstanding vehicle that was involved in a fatal east end collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian earlier this week.
-
Extended and extensive ER closures cause tension in rural Ontario
Chesley, Ont.’s emergency room was supposed to reopen on Monday following a three week closure – it has now been extended until Oct. 2. Walkerton’s ER has been closed most of this weekend, while Durham’s ER will be closed four of the next seven nights.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
One person has died as a result of a serious two-vehicle collision in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer late Friday evening.
-
Users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli comes to Premier Ford’s defence over Greenbelt land reversal decision
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli came to Premier Doug Ford’s defence Friday over his about-face decision not to open up the Greenbelt land for developers.
Kitchener
-
Homecoming weekend prompts safety reminders in Waterloo, Guelph
Universities in Waterloo and Guelph are urging students to act responsibly during homecoming celebrations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Guelph, SIU investigation launched
A man from Oxford County is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Guelph.
-
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.