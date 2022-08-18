Attempted murder charges approved in New Westminster shooting

Two people have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in New Westminster earlier this year.

Justin Crowchild and Danica Ulmer, ages 40 and 43, were recently charged in the Jan. 2 shooting at a home on 12th Street.

Both are residents of New Westminster.

Officers announced the charges in a news release Thursday, but did not address a motive for the shooting or give any further information on what they believe happened that day.

No one was injured in the shooting, but Sgt. Justine Thom described the "attempt to take someone's life" as a serious matter and a priority for the New Westminster Police Department.

The suspects fled the scene, and it took months before they were arrested.

Police said during those months they collected evidence and worked with Crown counsel to get the charges approved.

Evidence included witness accounts and surveillance camera video.

Police did not say Thursday whether they believe the shooting has ties to organized crime, but added a note at the end of the news release giving advice to those looking to leave a gang.

"There is help available by reaching out to the CFSEU-BC's Gang Intervention and Exiting Team," police said. That team can be contacted by email or at 604-897-6023.