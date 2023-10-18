Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast

Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.

Environment Canada issued warnings for Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, along the Sea to Sky Highway, the Sunshine Coast, Kitimat and across Vancouver Island.

The Lower Mainland is expected to see upwards of 80 mm of rain, but further north the numbers climb.

The weather agency is estimating the Whistler area will experience upwards of 110 mm while west Vancouver Island will be hit with between 180 to 200 mm.

The heavy rainfall has led to a provincial statement urging residents to be aware of the damage this atmospheric river can bring.

“Following a season of severe drought and wildfire, rainfall on impacted areas can generate high surface water runoff and erosion due to a lack of vegetation, leading to a possibility of localized flooding and landslides,” wrote the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

Widespread or severe impacts are not expected as part of this atmospheric river system, the ministry added.

Officials are asking residents to be prepared for the event of landslides or flooding by having emergency grab-and-go bags and gathering sandbags from the local government office or First Nation.

Environment Canada is predicting the weather system will continue in most areas throughout Wednesday and into the evening.