Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March break

About 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province.

Students from Walnut Grove Secondary went home early Thursday and did not have classes Friday.

Problems arose after a flood in the drama room a week ago Wednesday.

During the restoration process, contractors discovered a material which was tested and found to contain asbestos.

As directed by WorkSafe BC, part of the school was closed Wednesday evening, but reopened Thursday morning based on air sample tests.

However, WorkSafe then directed more testing of additional rooms, forcing the school to send students home Thursday afternoon.

“The officer issued a stop-work order pertaining to potentially affected areas of the school until the risk is assessed and all immediate hazards are controlled,” WorkSafeBC said in a statement to CTV News.

No one from the school district would do an interview, but in a statement, the district said that, “Accommodating testing of all these areas in the school would require the movement of students, staff, and classes throughout the day, which would have been logistically challenging with 2,000 students and approximately 200 staff.”

In a statement, the district said the decision to close the school was “a difficult decision that is taken very seriously. The District always strives to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.”

“The District is still waiting on the results from the additional rooms tested as directed by WorkSafe…In addition, beyond WorkSafe expectations and out of an abundance of caution, the District is continuing to conduct testing in all learning spaces on Friday,” reads the statement.

Results are expected next week.

Langley School Board Chair Candy Ashdown said the board has “confidence in our staff and all the measures that have been taken so far.”

The Ministry of Education said it’s aware of the closure and is supporting the district as needed.

WorkSafeBC did not respond to request for an interview.