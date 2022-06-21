Arrow strikes car: Abbotsford police investigating why

Abbotsford police are investigating a bizarre incident involving a car being damaged by an arrow over the weekend.

Police said they were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday to Peardonville Road near Beaver Street about a vehicle being hit by an object.

When officers arrived, an arrow was found on the road and damage to the car looked like it came from the arrow.

Police went door-to-door in the neighbourhood Monday speaking to residents about the incident.

"Investigators are looking to see if this is a case of someone shooting a bow and arrow in their yard, which made its way out onto the street or if there is more to the story," police said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver.

Nobody was injured, police said.