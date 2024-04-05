Arrest made in death of woman in South Vancouver; no charges announced yet

VANCOUVER
    Police are investigating the death of a woman in South Vancouver on April 3, 2024. Police are investigating the death of a woman in South Vancouver on April 3, 2024.
    Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was found on a residential street in South Vancouver early Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.

    The 49-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive near Rosemont Drive and East 57th Avenue, near the Fraserview Golf Course, just after 6 a.m.

    On that day, police said she appeared to be the victim of a homicide.

    Officers initially attended to that location after getting a call from a member of the public concerned about a person seen lying in the roadway.

    No charges have been announced yet.

    This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

      

