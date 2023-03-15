Armed robbery suspect wearing 'distinct' outfit sought in West Vancouver
Police in West Vancouver are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that happened just after midnight Tuesday.
Officers were called to a gas station in the 1500 block of Marine Drive for a report of a robbery in progress, the West Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.
Police said the suspect "entered the gas station, produced a handgun, pointed the handgun at the cashier and demanded money."
After receiving "an undisclosed amount of cash" from the register, the suspect fled on foot, according to the WVPD.
Police described the suspect as white and "average height," but did not ascribe a gender to them. Surveillance photos of the robbery show the suspect wearing a bright blue puffy jacket, orange pants, black shoes and a black ski mask. Their face is largely obscured in the images.
Responding officers and Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.
“We are lucky no one was physically injured as a result of this high-risk situation,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite, in the release.
“The clothing that the suspect was wearing is very distinct and we are hoping that someone might be able to identify this individual because of their clothing.”
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and cite file number 23-3031. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.
