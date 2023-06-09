'Armed and dangerous' Surrey man arrested, police say

A Surrey man who police warned was "armed and dangerous" after he removed his ankle monitor and left his court-mandated residence late last month has been re-arrested.

Joseph Gregory was arrested in the city's Newton area around 1 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

The 26-year-old was one of two men police issued a warning about on May 30. The other was 25-year-old Terry McDonald, who also removed his ankle monitor and left the residence, where he had been ordered to stay, with Gregory, while the two faced firearms charges.

The pair fled the home on May 26, according to police.

McDonald was taken into custody in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Both men were held in custody after their arrests, according to police.

Online court records indicate that Gregory is facing charges of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possessing a firearm without a licence or registration and possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon that is not a firearm.

McDonald has been charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, making or possessing explosives, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.