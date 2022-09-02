Arkells calls Vancouver mall 'legendary' after music video shoot with Tegan and Sara

A Vancouver mall is in the spotlight after Canadian rock band Arkells and indie pop duo Tegan and Sara filmed their new music video for "Teenage Tears" at the shopping centre.

Arkells frontman Max Kerman took to social media earlier this week to tease the video for the breakup anthem, which was shot at what he calls the "legendary" Kingsgate Mall in Mount Pleasant.

Vancouver if you know you know. pic.twitter.com/wiIiqzwpXc — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) August 29, 2022

The music video featuring Tegan and Sara was released on Thursday and includes several scenes throughout the mall.

The trio can be seen wandering around empty halls and sitting on benches outside of closed stores.

Teenage Tears is the latest single from Arkells eighth studio album Blink Twice, which is set to be released later this month on Sept. 23.

It's a companion album to their 2021 record Blink Once.

The band is slated to play at Rogers Arena next month, on Oct. 25.