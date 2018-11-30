

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





For many, a big part of getting into the holiday spirit means stringing up lights, either inside or outside your home. But some lights can be hazardous if you’re not careful.

If you’re still using the same holiday lights from years ago, they’re probably incandescent. And that means it’s a good idea to check them for safety.

“You should check the wires and see if there is anything frayed. Make sure the plug is in good condition,” said John Banta, Consumer Reports home expert.

And make sure the wire is pliable, not brittle. If some bulbs are out, Consumer Reports says it’s safe to replace them.

But what if the lights just don’t work?

“You can’t repair them. They can cause a fire. Throw them away,” advised Banta.

Linking several incandescent light strings together is also not recommended. That can cause a power overload.

Instead, consider LED lights for your holiday display. While they may be more expensive upfront, you can’t beat their efficiency and they can last for a long time.