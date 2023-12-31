VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Are you missing a Rolex or engagement ring? Kelowna RCMP seek owners of valuable items

    A Rolex watch is seen in this image from Shutterstock.com. A Rolex watch is seen in this image from Shutterstock.com.

    Two high-value accessories were recently turned in to the Kelowna RCMP detachment, and Mounties are hoping the bling can be reunited with their rightful owners.

    The first item being held is “what appears to be a genuine Rolex watch,” police said. Someone found the watch outside a “popular restaurant” in the 1300 block of Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Dec. 22, and brought it to the police station.

    "Rolex watches are known for their high value, and the Kelowna RCMP would like to reunite this watch with its rightful owner,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera in a Thursday news release. “It appears this one was well cared for and the owner may not be aware it’s missing."

    Then on Dec. 27, a Good Samaritan handed in a “multi-diamond engagement ring” after attempts to find its owner on social media were unsuccessful, police said. The ring was found in the 1600 block of Betram Street.

    “This ring obviously has great meaning to its owner and appears to be well worn and valuable. The Kelowna RCMP would like to reunite this ring with its rightful home,” said Della-Paolera in a Friday news release. “The ring is very distinct and has a word stamped on the inside.”

    The owners of the Rolex and engagement ring can pick up their missing valuables at the Kelowna RCMP detachment on Richter Street. Police said anyone coming to claim the items will have to provide evidence of ownership or positively identify them.

    Mounties said both items will be held for 90 days.

