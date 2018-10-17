

Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver





You’ve probably heard about pub crawls, but how about cannabis crawls? Tour operators have big plans to cash in on recreational marijuana in Vancouver.

The city has a rich history in cannabis culture – earning it the nickname “Vansterdam” – and Tristin Slade of High Definition Tours says there’s an obvious opportunity to offer specialized tours covering everything cannabis, along with sightseeing stops.

He pointed to what he calls the “pot block” in the Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood.

“There’s Marc Emery’s Cannabis Culture and the New Amsterdam Café right next door as well,” Slade said.

His planned tours will include stops at legal dispensaries, providing cannabis education along the way.

Slade and other tour companies have taken their lead from canna-tourism that has taken off in Colorado and California.

“We have a four-hour cooking with cannabis class. We have a two-hour joint rolling class,” explained Nick Manko of Canada High Tours.

Slade is also toying with idea of combining a sushi and joint rolling class. Because it seems, well, an obvious fit.

Some visitors to Vancouver’s totem poles in Stanley Park had mixed reaction to the idea of going on a cannabis tour.

“It would be like going on a brewery tour if you don’t drink,” said one man from California.

But a group of young visitors from Washington State, where recreational marijuana is legal, had a different reaction.

“The legal age is different than it is in Canada, so people from Washington coming up would probably enjoy it,” explained one young woman.

Slade says he’s had a lot of inquiries from Brazil and the U.S.

“We haven’t actually had to do too much marketing, people are finding us,” Manko added.

Visitors may not be able to take any product home with them but Slade says they are more than welcome to partake in the legal recreational marijuana market.

He’s also hoping to take tourists to a growing operation but current restrictions on visitors could make it difficult getting inside.

As of Oct. 17, only one licensed retail facility exists in B.C. and that’s in Kamloops, but more are expected to follow.

Prices for cannabis tours range from $34 and up, depending on the package you choose.

And naturally, there is a tour offered by Canada High Tours that will go to Richmond’s famous food markets, where up to 100 food stalls can satisfy the “munchies.”