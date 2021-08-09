VANCOUVER -- The rising temperatures forecast to hit parts of British Columbia this week have prompted special weather statements for several areas of the province, including the Lower Mainland.

Inland areas of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could see daytime temperatures of up to 33 C, with overnight minimums around 17 C or hotter, Environment Canada said Monday.

"A building ridge of high pressure with rising temperatures is forecast to arrive this week," the agency said in its special weather statement.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

The hot weather is expected to arrive on Wednesday and last to Saturday, with the highest temperatures forecast in Pemberton and the Fraser Valley. Thursday should be the hottest day of the week, Environment Canada said.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the agency said.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."

In the Interior, where more than a dozen wildfires are burning, temperatures are likely to creep even higher.

Next weekend's forecast for Kamloops shows highs could get up to 37. In Lytton, where temperatures records were broken several days in a row in June just before the village was destroyed by a fire, it's expected to reach or top 35 C, before calculating humidity.

Apart from the heat-related special weather statements, nearly 20 air quality statements have also been issued for southeastern B.C. because of wildfire smoke. Environment Canada says air quality is expected to improve in many areas over the next couple days.

"A general improvement in air quality is expected for the Central and South Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions," Environment Canada said.

"However, locations near or downwind of active fires may still be impacted by smoke."