Apple AirTag reveals exact location of family’s missing luggage, but Vancouver airport staff can’t get to it

A family visiting from Chicago says their missing bag is buried under a pile of luggage at Vancouver International Airport, but no one seems to be able to retrieve it.

They know it’s in the airport because an Apple AirTag—a device that allows people to track their goods—revealed its location.

Using an app on his mobile phone, Doug Wysocki showed CTV News where it is: Near the U.S. Departures check-in counters.

“It’s just two walls through,” he said. “If you could walk through the wall, it’s just two or three walls there.”

Wysocki and his daughter are still in B.C., but his wife had to go home.

On Friday, she boarded a United Airlines flight to Chicago.

When she got to O’Hare International Airport, her bag wasn't there and her husband has been trying to retrieve it ever since.

On Friday he went to YVR, and gave a United Airlines employee his phone to help track the missing bag down.

The attendant returned 45 minutes later and told Wysocki that he couldn’t find it, because it was in a back room crammed with luggage.

“He described it as so many bags in the back that he had to climb over bags just to see,” Wysocki recounted. “There were bags stacked on top of bags, so he couldn’t even see the bottom of the pile.”

CTV News has contacted YVR and United Airlines for comment, and this story will be updated if a response is received.

“I can pull it up on my phone now,” said a frustrated Wysocki. “It’s saying that it was last seen five minutes ago at the airport, basically right behind customs.”