VANCOUVER -- Police officers will be on scene for two separate protest planned in Vancouver on Wednesday, one about climate-related issues and the other about the provincial vaccine passport system.

The first event, called "On Fire: Day of Action," is set to begin at around 11:30 a.m. at Hamilton and West Georgia streets.

A description for the event said it was prompted by studies suggesting "the climate emergency is getting worse faster than predicted."

It notes a particularly bad wildfire season as well as drought and flooding as evidence of the crisis, which organizers hope to make a top election issue ahead of the Sept. 20 vote.

About 90 minutes after the first protest starts, others will be gathering near Vancouver's city hall showing their opposition to the new vaccine passport system.

Under this system, which launches on Sept. 13, proof of vaccination by way of a digital or printed out vaccine card must be shown in order to access businesses including gyms, restaurants and movie theatres.

The last protest against vaccine passports, which was held last week and attended by thousands, began outside the Vancouver General Hospital, and prompted a wave of frustration from health-care professionals and the public.

While the local health authority said access to the hospital and patient services were not impacted, a number of patients said on social media or told CTV News they were delayed getting to appointments.

At that event, organizers welcomed unmasked and unvaccinated attendees, and participants carried signs with messages including, "Stand up for freedom now or lose everything."

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News it is aware of both events, and that officers will be in attendance.

This is a developing news story and will be updated