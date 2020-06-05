VANCOUVER -- Preparations are underway for an anti-racism rally on Friday that is expected to attract thousands of people to Jack Poole Plaza.

It's the second major rally in Vancouver since the death of George Floyd in the U.S, that's sparked outrage and prompted conversations about racism around the world, including in Canada.

A rally held Sunday drew an estimated 3,000 people to the Vancouver Art Gallery. Attendees shared a moment of silence, and some shared their own experiences with discrimination.

That protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made.

Despite the peaceful protest in Vancouver on Sunday, there have been issues with vandalism during some demonstrations in the U.S, and some stores in downtown Vancouver, including U.S.-owned Nordstrom have boarded up their windows.

An area near the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel was fenced off Friday morning ahead of the gathering.

Attendees will meet for the protest at 4 p.m.

Plans for the event changed earlier this week. Initially, organizers wanted to meet near Trump Tower before a march through downtown Vancouver, but later decided it would be safer for the crowd to stay in one place.

Attendees are being urged to wear masks and keep a two-metre distance from others due to the COVID-19 pandemic. B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is urging those who attended Sunday's rally to self-monitor for symptoms for the next two weeks, given the size of the crowd.

Organizer Jacob Callender-Prasad says the show of support was astounding on Sunday, and he expects the gathering Friday to share the same sentiment.

"There's no words that can describe the feelings and emotions that came in when I saw all these people come to a protest," he told CTV News on Wednesday.

"The truth is, we all had a part to play and make this happen. I'm so proud to call myself a Canadian, so proud to call myself a Vancouverite, to call myself a Black Canadian, and seeing our community come together, it was amazing."