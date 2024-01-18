VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Another snow day: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley schools shutter due to winter weather

    All school districts across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley declared another snow day Thursday, closing for instruction because of the winter weather.

    All public elementary and secondary schools in Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Mission, and Richmond will be shuttered.

    Several universities and colleges on the Lower Mainland have also announced closures.

    On Vancouver Island, schools reopened Thursday.

    Snowfall totals from Environment and Climate Change Canada show 28 centimetres of snow fell at Vancouver International Airport Wednesday and 29 centimetres accumulated at Abbotsford airport. Victoria's airport saw 19 centimetres.

