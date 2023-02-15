Anonymous UBC student hides over 100 gift cards across campus

A stack of Starbucks gift cards is seen on a table in this photo. (University of British Columbia) A stack of Starbucks gift cards is seen on a table in this photo. (University of British Columbia)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener