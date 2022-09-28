Anesthesiologist from B.C. pain clinic charged with sexual assault

A 54-year-old anesthesiologist from a Surrey, B.C., pain clinic has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient, and authorities are asking anyone with "additional information" to come forward.

Authorities said the alleged assault happened on July 18, while a woman was undergoing a physical exam at a clinic on 152A Street near 66 Avenue.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved one count of sexual assault against Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade earlier this month, following an investigation by the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit.

The RCMP released an image of Bamgbade on Wednesday, in what Cpl. Vanessa Munn said was an "attempt to further the ongoing investigation."

"We believe that there are likely people in our community who have additional information and we encourage them to reach out to investigators," Munn said in a news release.

The doctor has been released on conditions including that he can only see female patients if "in the immediate and continuous physical presence of a female chaperone over 19 years of age." He also must display a notice in his office and in every examination room detailing the chaperone requirement.

Authorities said Bamgbade has been operating the Surrey pain clinic since October 2021, and previously practiced in neighbouring Delta.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information to call the detachment at 604-599-0502.