VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 4 people in the past week saved from overdose in New Westminster, B.C.

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)
    Share

    The number of people being revived with Naloxone in New Westminster, B.C., is on the increase, as its police department notes four life-saving interventions in the past week.

    In a release issued Thursday, the New Westminster Police Department said the opioid overdose antidote was used to revive four people in the city's downtown area, two of whom were located during police foot patrols.

    “We’re glad our officers located these people when they did and were able to provide lifesaving intervention,” stated Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

    “This past week has been a reminder of how often Naloxone is used by our patrol officers, and with great success – we are thankful that all of our members have access to it.”

    In the release, the NWPD said it encourages drug-users to “practise harm reduction strategies.”

    The police department, working in collaboration with BC Emergency Health Services, introduced the Naloxone nasal spray to its toolkit in 2017.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News