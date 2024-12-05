4 people in the past week saved from overdose in New Westminster, B.C.

The number of people being revived with Naloxone in New Westminster, B.C., is on the increase, as its police department notes four life-saving interventions in the past week.

In a release issued Thursday, the New Westminster Police Department said the opioid overdose antidote was used to revive four people in the city's downtown area, two of whom were located during police foot patrols.

“We’re glad our officers located these people when they did and were able to provide lifesaving intervention,” stated Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

“This past week has been a reminder of how often Naloxone is used by our patrol officers, and with great success – we are thankful that all of our members have access to it.”

In the release, the NWPD said it encourages drug-users to “practise harm reduction strategies.”

The police department, working in collaboration with BC Emergency Health Services, introduced the Naloxone nasal spray to its toolkit in 2017.