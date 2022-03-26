Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled: RCMP

An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John, B.C., has been cancelled, according to an email from the province's Amber Alert system.

First issued in B.C. late Saturday morning, the alert was extended to the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, but was cancelled shortly before 4 p.m., Pacific Time.

RCMP did not say what the outcome of the case had been in their cancellation notice. This story will be updated further as more information becomes available.

The alert indicated that a four-year-old and a 10-month old, along with their mother, had been taken against their will from their home in the northeastern B.C. city around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.

The suspect in the case was the children's father.

CTV News has removed the names of the parties involved in the incident now that the alert has been cancelled.

Amber Alerts are intended for "only for the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases," according to the B.C. RCMP.

The RCMP says they are not typically issued in cases involving suspected parental abductions, "except in life-threatening situations."

Amber Alerts are issued only when all of following criteria are met, according to police: