Amazon Canada Commits To Hiring 15,000 Full-Time and Part-Time Employees Across Canada

VANCOUVER -

Amazon's Delta facility is buzzing with activity.

The fulfillment centre in Tsawwassen launched in September of 2019 and is celebrating its second anniversary.

The facility is 550,000 square feet, which is equivalent to 10 football fields.

Since the launch of YVR4, staff have sent over 80 million packages to Amazon's customers.

Amazon is committed to helping Canada's economy rebound in the pandemic, and is hiring 15,000 part-time and full-time employees across Canada this fall.

YVR4 has 3,000 employees and is approaching the busy holiday season.

Employees at Amazon enjoy increased frontline pay, flexible schedules, RRSP matching, comprehensive benefits, career choice education subsidies and more.

The health and safety of employees is a top priority.

Amazon Canada provides employees with access to important health and well-being programs, including My Wellbeing and WorkingWell.

It offers Employee and Family Assistance Plans, Kids & Company child care special packages, and supports its employees' development and well-being both at work and at home.

Through the pandemic enhanced COVID-19 protocols have been implemented at YVR4.

Some of these elements include personal protective equipment, increased sanitization and state-of-the-art physical distancing technology.

