Alleged 'Wolfpack-aligned drug traffickers' charged after B.C. anti-gang unit probe

An investigation into drug trafficking in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, allegedly linked to the so-called Wolfpack, has led to the laying of dozens of criminal charges and a significant seizure of illicit drugs.

On Tuesday, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit announced the results of a months-long probe into "the alleged drug trafficking activities of a group of alleged Wolfpack drug traffickers" that began in 2020.

The probe led to the search of multiple homes in Vancouver, the arrest of six suspects, and warrants being issued for three more men still at large.

“This lengthy and complex investigation resulted in significant seizures of potentially deadly drugs and serious charges against those who take advantage of the most vulnerable in our communities,” wrote the agency's chief officer, Asst. Comm. Manny Mann.

“The Wolfpack has been at the center of violence and drug trafficking for over two decades and we will continue to aggressively pursue them.”

In all, authorities say 19 kilograms of drugs were confiscated; 10 of fentanyl, six of methamphetamine, and three of cocaine. Illegal firearms, ammunition, cars, and cash were also seized.

"Organized-crime-related charges" are among those approved by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, the CFSEU said in its news release.

The six men facing charges are all from Metro Vancouver. They are; Joseph Ebert Charles Lowley, Vinod Kanna Aruldevarajan, Roger Alfredo Bardales Medina, Hemen Hewa Saed, Diego Maradona Saed, and Howjeen Saed.

The CFSEU has shared photos of the remaining three suspects, Diego Saed, Joseph Lowley and Roger Bardales Medina.

Anyone who has information that may help police to locate them is urged to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers.