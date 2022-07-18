Alleged victim takes the stand in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
Alleged victim takes the stand in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
Warning: This story contains a description of an alleged sexual assault.
The sexual assault trial of former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen got underway at B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver on Monday.
The Crown’s sole witness, the now-23-year-old woman who alleges Virtanen raped her in his hotel room in September 2017, took the stand to describe what she says happened that night.
The woman, whose identity is protected by the courts, was referred to by her initials M.S. She testified she was 18 years old and didn’t know who Virtanen was when she met him at a bar at the Calgary Stampede in July 2017.
She said the two kissed and exchanged contact information, and when she travelled to Vancouver from her home in the Interior several months later to visit friends, she and Virtanen arranged to meet up.
The Crown asked the young woman, “Did you have any thought that something of a sexual nature would happen?”
“No,” M.S. replied.
“Did you want to have a sexual encounter with Mr. Virtanen?” the Crown asked.
M.S. again replied, “No.”
She testified Virtanen picked her up from her friend’s house and she was uneasy when he drove straight to the Westin Bayshore hotel in downtown Vancouver, because he had told her he lived in Abbotsford.
The Crown asked, “How did you feel when you saw you were at the hotel?”
”I had this sinking feeling in my stomach,” M.S. replied.
Asked why, she told the court: “Because it was the exact situation I didn’t want to be put in.”
She says shortly after the two entered the hotel room, Virtanen began kissing and touching her. She testified she “shrugged him off” several times, but he persisted and tried to remove her shirt.
“I put my hands over my chest and that was the first time I told him I didn’t want to have sex with him,” M.S. testified. She said Virtanen told her they didn’t have to have sex, but he continued his advances, eventually attempting to take off her pants.
M.S. testified, “As he was pulling my pants, I grabbed the top of them to stop them from coming down further. At that point, I hopped up and said maybe I should leave.”
She said Virtanen again assured her they didn’t need to have sex, so she stayed. But she testified he got more forceful and climbed on top of her, taking off his own clothes. M.S. told the court she made it clear she didn’t consent, testifying “I was saying, ‘No, no, I’ve said no.’”
M.S. became emotional as she described how Virtanen allegedly ignored her pleas and penetrated her vaginally. She testified she stared at the ceiling until it was over, and afterwards went to the bathroom to cry.
Virtanen denies he assaulted M.S. and has pleaded not guilty.
M.S. said she spent the night in the hotel room with Virtanen because she was unfamiliar with Vancouver and relied on him for a drive back to her friend’s home. The next morning, she said Virtanen told her he couldn’t drive her home because he had to get to Canucks practice, so he gave her money for a cab.
M.S. said she felt “violated, gross, confused, and distraught” about what had transpired in the hotel room, but she didn’t tell anyone for about a year.
Eventually she posted anonymously on an Instagram page for sexual assault survivors, and told her story to a reporter. She then contacted police and the single charge of sexual assault was laid.
Virtanen was placed on leave from the Canucks when the allegations first came to light, and was eventually let go.
The defence will begin cross-examining M.S. on Tuesday. Virtanen’s lawyers say they have not yet decided if their client will take the stand.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Hot and humid summer temperatures are here, and so are the dangers of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Here’s what experts say you should be on the lookout for.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
Man. family left waiting an hour for help after black bear breaks into cottage
A family of eight was left waiting for an hour for help to arrive after a black bear broke into their Manitoba cottage overnight, leaving them with a broken window.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson says she'll 'pass' on NDP leadership run
British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson says timing is everything, and after looking ahead five to eight years, she has decided not to run to replace John Horgan as premier.
-
Woman arrested, replica gun seized after altercation in Victoria
A woman was taken into police custody in Victoria on Monday after allegedly chasing a man and brandishing a replica gun.
-
Historic Vancouver Island ferry service to bring back Sunday cruises next month
A historic ferry service on Vancouver Island is bringing back Sunday cruises between Port Alberni, B.C., and the remote Barkley Sound next month.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Restaurants and hotels bounce back as Calgary Stampede welcomes over 1.2 million people
Over a million people came out to the Calgary Stampede this year, giving local restaurants and hotels the boost they need as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
TC Energy reduces output on Keystone Pipeline after damage to transformer
TC Energy has reduced output on the Keystone Pipeline in the U.S. after the line's power transformer was vandalized.
Edmonton
-
The Bissell Centre is asking people to drop their drawers for a good cause
Monday was the start of the ninth annual Drop Your Gonch campaign, and the centre is looking for donations of new underwear for the community.
-
'It's wonderful': Pediatric patients create art by controlling a computer with their minds
Pediatric patients at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital with restricted communication and physical control now have access to technology to help them play and make art.
-
Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing
An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
Toronto
-
Family spends 23 hours travelling with WestJet only to end up back where they started
A Calgary family who flew to Toronto only to turn around and fly back home due to WestJet delays said their $4,000 vacation went 'down the drain.'
-
Man shot inside King Street nightclub dies in hospital
Toronto police say one of two people shot in a King Street nightclub over the weekend has died of his injuries.
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
Montreal
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual assault.
-
Drowning prevention: keeping safe when there's no lifeguard on duty
National drowning prevention week has begun. In Quebec, lifeguards are in short supply, and swimming lessons can be hard to find.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
Winnipeg
-
'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
A Manitoba family is left with a hole in the side of their cottage and lingering fears after a bear broke in overnight.
-
Southern Manitoba could experience up to 150 mm of rain over next 48 hours
Manitobans in the southern part of the province are being warned to prepare for heavy amounts of rain over the next two days.
-
Man found dead inside hotel, 17-year-old arrested: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have a 17-year-old male in custody after a man was found dead in a hotel on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police respond as St. Thomas More College evacuated
The University of Saskatchewan issued an evacuation order for St. Thomas More College on Monday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon police investigate after human remains found in Hyde Park
Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park Monday morning.
-
NDP leader takes aim at Sask Party's provincial autonomy meetings
NDP leader Carla Beck says the Sask Party government's provincial autonomy meetings will drive division and hurt the Sask Party's voter base.
Regina
-
'Frightening, devastating': Grenfell storm leads to wide-scale community cleanup
It was a quiet, unsuspecting night for Grenfell’s 2,600 residents Friday. That was until the skies darkened, and a severe storm slammed into the community.
-
Lacrosse pros coach Sask. high performance U15, U18 players in Regina
Professionals from the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) are in Regina working with the top lacrosse players from Saskatchewan as they prepare for Field Nationals.
-
Construction begins on new Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant
The mayors of Regina and Moose Jaw joined other dignitaries at the sod turning for a renewed water treatment plant. It will meet the needs of the two growing communities for the next 25 years.
Atlantic
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Skepticism that N.B.’s health leadership shakeup will make any difference on the ground
Richard Wagner took his four-year-old to the Dr. Everett Chalmers emergency department Sunday night but ended up leaving without seeing a doctor.
-
Vaccinated Atlantic Canadians are eager for second booster: national poll
Vaccinated Atlantic Canadians are the country’s most eager for getting a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, according to a new national poll.
London
-
Council candidate’s support for Hells Angels questioned ahead of campaign
A city council candidate’s public support for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is raising eyebrows just over three months before Londoners go to the polls.
-
Putting a stop to serious crashes: Roundabout work gets underway
Construction is underway at a busy Lambton County intersection just north of the 402 and east of Sarnia, along Egremont Road, where serious car crashes and close calls are all too common.
-
'You will be protected': Pride London officials and police ensure safety after weekend altercation
Both London’s police chief and Pride London Festival organizers are reassuring Londoners that safety will be a top priority at this week’s events.
Northern Ontario
-
Cinéfest will soon return to Sudbury
The planning for Sudbury’s international film festival is officially underway, and officials say they are excited to return to theatres after two years of virtual events.
-
Sudbury group looking for help to clean Simon Lake
A volunteer group is looking for the public's help to clean Simon Lake, located west of the old City of Sudbury, which is overrun with algal blooms.
-
Dog owner in northern Ont. seriously injured after attack by their own dog
The owner of a mixed breed dog in French River had to be airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance July 14 after they were attacked by their own dog.
Kitchener
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener.
-
Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake
Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been recovered.
-
Women sprayed with noxious substance during altercation in Cambridge
Police said two women were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight at a Cambridge motel on Monday.