VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster, B.C., are looking for witnesses following a shooting in the Metro Vancouver city early Tuesday morning.

Officers said in a statement hours later that they'd been called to a home near 20th and Hamilton streets shortly before 2 a.m.

It was reported that someone had fired shots at the house.

Residents were home at the time, but were not injured, and the shooter had apparently fled.

Police are searching for surveillance camera video as well as witnesses to the incident.

They're also asking for dash camera video captured in the area between 1 and 2:30 a.m.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said the investigation is in its early stages, but the shooting is believed to have been targeted and isolated.

"There is no apparent risk to the public," he said.

Investigators are working to determine why the property was targeted.

Anyone with more information or video is asked to call Det. Justine Thom at 604-529-2578.