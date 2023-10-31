Alleged sex assault attempt against child prompts Kelowna RCMP warning

Authorities have issued a public warning to Kelowna, B.C., residents after receiving a report of an attempted sexual assault against a child.

Kelowna RCMP said the alleged incident happened while the youth was waiting at a bus stop near Glenmore Drive North and Summit Drive at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 24.

In a news release, the detachment said a man approached the bus stop, "engaged in a brief conversation" then tried to assault the youth, whose age and gender are not specified.

When the child tried to run away, the suspect allegedly followed for a brief distance, according to the RCMP.

"Given the serious nature of this incident, police are alerting the public and seeking information to aid with their investigation," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, in the release. "Anyone with information is asked to contact police."

The suspect is described as a man of "South Asian descent," approximately 5'11" to 6' tall, with an athletic build, who could be in his late 40s to early 50s. He also had a black beard that was two or three inches long, a moustache, and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Authorities said the man was wearing a grey T-shirt, leather jacket, black jeans and Air Jordan shoes.

The RCMP urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video captured in the area at the time to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can either call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online. (LINK)