All oil and gas permits in B.C. waters are relinquished, feds say
The federal government says the final offshore oil and gas permits for Canada's West Coast have been relinquished.
A news release from the office of Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the relinquishment came from Chevron Canada, which has given up its 23 offshore permits along the coast of British Columbia as of Feb. 9.
A spokeswoman from Wilkinson's office says that represents the last of the 227 offshore oil and gas permits for British Columbia's coastal waters.
The release says giving up the oil and gas permits in Pacific waters fulfils a condition in the federal government's commitment to an Indigenous-led conservation initiative that received a pledge of $800 million in support from Ottawa two years ago.
In April 2023, Chevron Canada said it was voluntarily relinquishing 19 offshore oil and gas permits within protected wildlife areas on B.C.'s West Coast.
The permitting area given up by Chevron at that time was estimated at 5,700 square kilometres and overlapped parts of federal marine protection areas off B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Government of Canada announces $15 million in funding to combat auto theft
Government of Canada has announced $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent rise in auto theft, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal Police Chief said in a news conference on Wednesday.
BREAKING Boeing removes head of 737 Max program in wake of safety incidents
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Age verification for porn? Expert warns of security risks as Pornhub considers blocking Canadians
There are potential security concerns with a proposed Senate bill that would reqiure Canadians to verify their age online to access sexually explicit content, according to a technology and cybersecurity expert.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Vancouver Island
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.
Former Langford mayor considers legal action against city
At a press conference last week, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson called for calm within the community. This after an alleged incident between a councillor and an unnamed member of the public outside the councillor's home.
-
Calgary
Calgary man charged in Southland Leisure Centre indecent exposure incidents
Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.
Driver suffers critical injures after crash with Calgary CTrain
One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday morning after a crash between a vehicle and a CTrain.
Rising demand has Alberta non-profits bracing for a tough 2024: Survey
Alberta's non-profit sector is bracing for a tough 2024 with rising demand for services along with community and environmental challenges.
Edmonton
Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
Council approves Wîhkwêntôwin name for Oliver; change to take effect 2025
The new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood, Wîhkwêntôwin, will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, after city council approved the moniker Wednesday.
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Toronto
Air Canada announces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson airport from Hamilton, Waterloo
Air Canada is offering travellers in Hamilton and Waterloo Region a ride to Toronto Pearson International Airport in a “luxury” bus.
Cop charged after accidentally discharging firearm in Burlington: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have laid charges against one of their own after the officer accidentally discharged his firearm in Burlington last month.
Montreal
Quebec adopts bill restricting lease transfers, often used to limit rent increases
Quebec's legislature adopted a housing bill Wednesday that restricts a popular tool tenants have used for years to limit rent increases.
Winnipeg
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Connor Hellebuyck was content to let the process unfold organically.
Saskatoon
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges after a stolen vehicle was located late Tuesday.
Regina
STF president says Sask. needs to use agreements in other provinces as example when bargaining
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
Meet Gator, the newest K9 team recruit with Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has introduced their newest K9 team recruit, Gator.
-
A new update to the Highway Hotline app and website will allow Saskatchewan drivers to track snowplow locations on roadways around the province.
Atlantic
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
Areas of eastern Nova Scotia will see plenty of snow for the rest of the week, with more rain and snow widespread into Saturday.
London
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
Suspect in months-long mortgage fraud charged, London police say
A London man is facing multiple fraud charges after he convinced an elderly homeowner to agree to multiple home renovations, and then proceeded to take out a lien and a new mortgage application in the victim’s name.
-
A scathing new report from the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) is criticizing the Ford government’s handling of its publicly funded healthcare system, and accuses the provincial government of intentionally starving the system in order to fund private hospitals and for-profit clinics.
Northern Ontario
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
Highway 144 has reopened after it was closed Wednesday between Gogama and the Watershed in order to remove a commercial vehicle.
Kitchener
Youth arrested for mischief after incident at Waterloo high school
Waterloo regional police say they’ve arrested a young person for public mischief after reports that someone was planning to attend a Waterloo high school with a weapon.
Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region and Hamilton airports to Pearson
Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.