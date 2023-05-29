All eyes on Calgary, undecided voters as Albertans hit the polls

A person fills out their ballot in the 2023 Alberta election on May 29, 2023. A person fills out their ballot in the 2023 Alberta election on May 29, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener