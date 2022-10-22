Alcohol 'a factor' in Jaguar driver's collision with Fort Langley home, RCMP say

The driver of a luxury SUV missed a turn and crashed through a fence and into a house in Fort Langley Friday night, according to local RCMP.

Images from the scene show the black Jaguar F-Pace embedded in the side of the home's garage.

Langley RCMP told CTV News a call about a crash at a home on Francis Avenue came in just before 10 p.m.

The avenue is a short, straight street that ends in T intersections at Hudson Bay Street and Glover Road. It appears that the collision happened at the back of the property, near the intersection of Hudson Bay Street and St. Andrews Avenue.

Police believe the driver failed to turn and crashed into the garage, causing "extensive damage" to the structure.

The male driver was the only person in the vehicle, and no one was in the house when the crash happened, police said, adding that there were no injuries.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, police said.