The measles outbreak in Vancouver has now reached beyond provincial borders, prompting warnings in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Health officials said someone with the measles went to several public spaces, including three airports and a hospital in the N.W.T.

According to the release from Alberta Health Services, that person with the lab-confirmed measles visited several public spaces in the Edmonton area while infectious.

AHS has identified a number of locations where people may have been exposed to the disease, including:

Vancouver International Airport departure at 10:25 a.m. on Feb. 12

Edmonton International Airport Airport Shuttle between 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12

Walmart Superstore in Leduc between 5 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 12

Edmonton International Hotel Shuttle at Crystal Star Inn between 6 :30 to 7 a.m. on Feb. 12

Edmonton International Airport on Canadian North Flight #5T-444 to Inuvik at 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 13

Stars Inn Hotel in Leduc from 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 to 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 13

"Measles is extremely contagious," said Dr. Gloria Keays, a medical officer of health with AHS. "It's airborne, which means you can walk through an airspace without actually coming face to face with a person and pick up the virus from the air, even after the person has left."

AHS said the passenger is a resident of the N.W.T.

Officials in N.W.T. have also issued an alert, warning the infected-passenger flew to Inuvik from an "international destination."

Authorities list several locations where people may have been exposed, including:

Canadian North flight #5T-444 to Inuvik, stops in Yellowknife and Norman Wells between 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 13

Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport between 1:15 and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13

Canadian North flight #5T-444 to Edmonton, stops in Norman Wells and Yellowknife between 1:55 and 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 13

Inuvik Regional Hospital, emergency department and x-ray department between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 16

Inuvik Regional Hospital, emergency department between noon and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 17

Inuvik Regional Hospital, emergency department between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 18

Inuvik Regional Hospital, laboratory between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 19

It's unclear where the person had been before Vancouver.

What are the symptoms?

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through breathing, coughing and sneezing. It can live as long as two hours in an airspace, even after the infected person has left.

The virus can be spread as early as four days before an infected person knows they have the virus.

Initial symptoms include fever, diarrhea, coughing, runny nose, red and watery eyes and fatigue. After a few days, a rash begins, typically starting on the face and spreading across the body.

In rare cases, it can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, blindness, deafness, and even death.

The virus usually lasts seven to 10 days.

Those experiencing the symptoms are asked to stay home to help prevent the spread.

They should visit their doctor, but call first so the office can take precautions to protect others.

Health officials are reminding people they can get vaccinations by visiting their family doctor, a walk-in clinic or urgent primary care centre, or a pharmacy for adults or children over five years old. Calling ahead is also recommended.