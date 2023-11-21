Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport

A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for YVR, in an email, said flight AC235 requested the emergency landing at 8 a.m.

"The aircraft landed safely, YVR Fire and Rescue responded immediately and the aircraft taxied to an available gate where all passengers deplaned," the statement said, deferring further inquiries to the airline.

CTV News has contacted Air Canada for comment and this story will be updated when a response is received.