After lightning strikes spark blazes across B.C., wildfire service predicts stable forecast

Lightning lights up the sky over Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Twitter/@CalgaryResponse) Lightning lights up the sky over Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Twitter/@CalgaryResponse)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener