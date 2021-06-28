VANCOUVER -- Kids will be back in class for the final day of the 2020-21 school year, the Vancouver School Board says.

In a brief email, the district said staff are continuing to monitor the forecast, but with indications that the extreme heat will not carry into Tuesday, students should expect to be at school.

The forecast high in the city Monday ranged from 34 C by the water up to 43 further inland. With the humidex, Environment Canada warned it could feel as warm as 42 to 50.

It will still be warm Tuesday, but the forecast is 30 towards the coastline, and 35 inland.

It's cool enough, the VSB said, that classes will proceed – albeit with modifications.

Parents and caregivers of elementary-aged students are encouraged to pick up their children at noon.

However, there will be supervision available if a lunch-hour pick-up time isn't possible.

Secondary school students will attend classes in person in the morning, but afternoon classes will be held online.

Each school will send families a message with specific details. Parents are asked to call their child's school if they have any questions.