After cancer returns, B.C. Olympian fighting for her life – with help from a long-time friend

Krista Temple is a two-time Canadian Olympian and silver medalist in the 2012 women’s eight.

Her life changed forever in March, when she learned her cancer was back – and had progressed to Stage 4.

"The first thing I said was, ‘I don’t want to leave my babies,’” said Temple, who is the mother of two children.

“That diagnosis comes with more of an expiry date than the first round. This now becomes: There’s no cure for this, this is a chronic illness.”

Temple was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She discovered it had returned – and had spread to her bones – after trying to open a pickle jar and breaking her arm.

She has since undergone two private treatment sessions, with the cost for each ranging from $100,000 to $120,000.

It’s a massive financial burden – but she’s receiving help from long-time friend Matt Christopherson, who is running from Vancouver to Whistler to raise funds through Project 125.

The initiative’s goal is to help athletes who face similar health challenges.

"I asked myself, how do we inspire people to support someone who truly inspired us, the nation, on the world’s biggest stage? I thought, I have to be able to test my limits both physically and mentally, thats the only way I can inspire others,” said Christopherson.

For Temple, it has been a joy and blessing to have the community support.

"That energy has uplifted me more than anything – from the athletic events to Matt running to people who have jumped on board to support. It keeps me going when I falter,” she said.

Even though Christopherson and Temple had not spoken in over 20 years, since college, he knew he had to support her in her battle.

"Collectively raised close to $60,000 (through a GoFundMe) and at that time I shared with the family, why dont we plan something and do something big?"

Christopherson will be running the same route at the famous Gran Fondo – 125 kilometres, non-stop – beginning on Sept. 6. The journey is expected to take two days.

He won’t be the only one crossing the finish line – 10 women, five of them Olympians – will also be biking in the Gran Fondo and raising funds for Temple.

“So many positives have come out of something so terrifying,” she said.