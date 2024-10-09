Second anti-Eby sign defaced outside billionaire Chip Wilson's mansion

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has had a second sign outside his $82-million home in Vancouver’s exclusive Point Grey neighbourhood defaced.

This new one had read “Voters seem to forget when Eby “gives” us money, it is the Voters’ money he has already taken,” but as of Wednesday some of those letters were partially scrubbed out or written over. Photos posted to social media earlier in the day showed sever messages scrawled on the sign in marker, most of them profane, aimed at Wilson and billionaires more generally.

It comes after a previous sign on Wilson’s property – the most valuable property in British Columbia – was also vandalized. That time messages were spraypainted on the sign itself as well as on parts of the property one calling Wilson a "selfish billionaire."

That initial sign had read, "Eby will tell you the Conservatives are 'far right,' but neglects saying that the NDP is ‘communist.’”

The signs outside Wilson’s property have prompted the major candidates to weigh in, with Eby claiming the former stretchy pants magnate is out of touch with voters on key issues.

"When you are so rich that the Red Hot Chili Peppers play your birthday party, it's possible to lose perspective," Eby said when first asked about the sign in his riding calling his party "communist." "I would just say to Mr. Wilson: People are struggling out there, and we need to provide support to them."

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad also felt the need to comment, making a social media post on the matter.

“Sorry Chip. A Conservative Party of B.C. government isn’t going to give billionaires special tax breaks,” Rustad wrote on X Monday. "I’m fighting to make life more affordable for hardworking, everyday (British Columbians) — not billionaires."

Eby also referred to the signs in Tuesday's televised leaders' debate, describing one of his constituents as a billionaire who "loves" John Rustad.

The NDP government has imposed tax increases on the top two percent of earners since taking power in 2017, and has also raised taxes on homes assessed at more than $3-million.

CTV attempted to reach Wilson through his foundation on Wednesday but did not hear back by deadline.