Advance polls open in the B.C. election

The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.

There are 343 advance voting places, according to Elections BC. Not all will be open every day during the advance polling period.

Early voting runs from Oct. 10 to 13, then again on Oct. 15 and 16.

Polls so far have suggested a tight race between David Eby's NDP and John Rustad's Conservatives.

Voters in the Surrey-Cloverdale riding said they were drawn to the ballot box by a number of issues, including housing and affordability.

Advance voting has played a prominent role in previous elections.

According to Elections BC, 35 per cent of ballots cast in the 2020 pandemic election came from advance voting. That’s up from 30 per cent in 2017 and 20 per cent in 2013.

This year's paper ballots will be collected by electronic tabulators and almost all of them are expected to be officially counted on the Oct. 19 election day.

Advance voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can find the most convenient location on their 'where-to-vote' cards, which were sent in the mail.

“The process was pretty streamlined, a little confusing, because every other year they give you a where-to-vote card or something in the mail to verify, (but) nothing this year,” said a voter named Gary as he left the polling station.

The issue appears to be widespread with voters in several ridings reporting the same problem.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Elections BC confirmed it is aware of the issue.

“All where-to-vote cards have been printed and mailed. We are also hearing from some voters who have not yet received their card and we are working with Canada Post to expedite delivery of any cards that are still in transit.” said Andrew Watson of Elections BC.

He said while voters are encouraged to bring their cards, they are not required to vote.

Those who have not received their card can find their nearest location on Elections BC’s website.

Voter ID

All voters must prove their identity and residential address before they can cast their ballot. There are three ways to do this.

Option 1

Show one of these pieces of ID:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card (BCID)

A B.C. Services Card (with photo)

Another card issued by the government of B.C. or Canada that shows your name, photo and address

A Certificate of Indian Status

Option 2

Show any two pieces of ID or documents that both show your name. At least one must have your current address.

Government-issued identity documents:

B.C. CareCard

B.C. Services Card (without photo)

Birth certificate

Canadian Forces Photo Identification card

Citizenship certificate

Correctional Service Canada Offender Identification card

Firearms Possession and Acquisition Licence

Firearms Possession Only Licence

Old Age Security Identification card

Passport

Social Insurance Number card

Veterans Affairs Canada Health Care Identification card

Other government-issue documents

Canada Child Tax Benefit statement

Government cheque or cheque stub

Income tax assessment notice

Property tax assessment

Statement of Canada Pension Plan benefits

Statement of government employment insurance benefits paid

Statement of Old Age Security

School, college, or university documents

Admissions letter

Report card

Residence acceptance

Transcript

Tuition/fees statement

Student card

Other documents

Bank/credit card or statement

Confirmation of Residence (3003680)

Hospital bracelet/document

Insurance statement

Membership card

Mortgage statement

Personal cheque (printed by bank)

Prescription medication containers

Provincial Where to Vote card

Public transportation pass

Residential lease

Statutory declaration prepared by a lawyer or notary public attesting a voter’s identity and/or residence

Utility bill

Electronic documents (e.g. e-bills) and electronic scans of a paper document are acceptable.

Option 3

Voters who don’t have identification can have their identity vouched for by another person. The voucher must be:

a registered voter resident in the voter’s electoral district, or

a spouse, parent, grandparent, adult child, adult grandchild or adult sibling of the voter, or

a person with the authority to make personal care decisions for the voter.

Vouchers must provide acceptable identification.