B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians

One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.

Surrey South candidate Brent Chapman's years-old remarks resurfaced on social media this week, in screenshots shared by CKNW radio host Jas Johal.

Related: Get full campaign coverage on our B.C. election site

One screenshot shows Chapman, while commenting on a Facebook post from November 2015, referring to Palestinians as "inbred walking, talking, breathing time bombs."

Another shows Chapman sharing an article on "Muslim inbreeding," along with concerns, which he attributed to an unnamed friend, that "coexistence with Islam" was “absolutely not” possible.

Approximately one in 20 households in Surrey identify as Muslim, according to the latest census data from Statistics Canada.

Contacted for comment, Chapman acknowledged making the remarks in Johal's post, and offered his "sincerest apologies" to anyone hurt by his words.

"The language I used and sentiments I expressed at that time towards Palestinians and members of the Islamic faith were completely unacceptable," Chapman wrote, in a statement. "They do not reflect who I am today or the respect and admiration I hold for the Palestinian and Muslim communities."

The Conservative added that since making those social media comments, he has travelled to "Muslim-majority countries and (built) meaningful relationships with members of the Muslim community in Canada."

"These experiences have broadened my understanding of Islam and deepened by appreciation for the incredible contributions Muslims make in our communities, both locally in Surrey and across Canada," Chapman said.

The B.C. Conservative Party also shared a statement with CTV News, on behalf of Vancouver-Kensington candidate Syed Mohsin, describing Chapman as “a friend of the Muslim community.”

“Brent is a friend of mine, and I have known him for many years. At no point have I ever felt that Brent harboured any views or beliefs that are espoused in those comments,” Mohsin said.

Voting day in the B.C. election is Saturday, Oct. 19, but advanced voting opened Thursday.